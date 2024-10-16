Canadian Air Force plane ferries stranded Air India passengers from Iqaluit airport to Chicago

New Delhi: A Canadian Air Force aircraft is ferrying stranded passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit airport to Chicago, hours after the flight was diverted to the airport due to a bomb threat.

The flight had 211 passengers, including 20 crew members.

In a statement on Wednesday, Air India said, passengers of flight AI127, which was diverted to Iqaluit in Canada on October 15, are on their way to their destination — Chicago.

“Passengers are being ferried on a Canadian Air Force aircraft that has taken off from Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to land in Chicago at around 07:48 hrs UTC,” the airline said.

The UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) of 03:54 hours was around 11.54 pm local time in Iqaluit.