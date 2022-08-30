Canadian City names street after music maestro AR Rahman

Mumbai: Oscar-winning music icon AR Rahman recently had the honor of getting Canada’s Markham city’s street named after him.

He took to Twitter to share the good news in a statement which read, “I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Cananda (Frank Scarpitti), and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada.”

He continued, “The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So, let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all. I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean.”

AR Rahman concluded the lengthy statement by adding, “I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire…yet. Even if I get tired I will remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross.”

AR Rahman is one of the most loved musicians worldwide. Known as the ‘Mozart of Madras’, Rahman has delivered several hit songs and compositions which will be remembered eternally. He had started his career with Mani Ratnam‘s Roja and has only excelled since then.

Some of his hit and award-winning compositions include Dil Se, Jai Ho, Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum, Rang De Basanti, and Ay Hairathe among many more.