Canadian MP meets Jaishankar, says Canada-India relationship ‘very important’

New Delhi: Canada-India relationship is “very important for both the countries”, Canadian MP Chandrakanth Arya said as he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to the country.

“Delighted to meet Canadian MP Chandrakanth Arya. As a genuine advocate of India-Canada friendship, appreciate his views and value his insights. @AryaCanada,” the EAM posted on X on Monday.

Jaishankar also shared a photograph of their meeting on the social media platform.

The Canadian lawmaker also put out a post while sharing Jaishankar’s post.

“Canada-India relationship is very important for both countries. As the outgoing Canadian High Commissioner in India said a few months back ‘in the long-term, Canada’s strategic interest and India’s strategic interest are absolutely aligned’. Economic relations, specifically Canadian investments in India are going strong,” Arya said.

“Skilled professionals from India are meeting our human talent needs. We have a huge number of international students from India. We must do everything possible not only to maintain this but to take it to the next level. @CanadainIndia,” Arya posted.

The ties between India and Canada had come under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd” and “motivated”.