Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Ottawa: Justin Trudeau on Monday announced that he will step down as the Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader once his party has chosen a new leader.

Trudeau, who has been the leader of the Liberal Party since 2013, and has been serving as the country’s PM for more than nine years, announced his decision at a news conference in Ottawa, late Monday evening, India time.

Facing a major revolt within his party and a dismal public opinion polls ahead of this year’s general elections, Trudeau also asked Governor-General Mary Simon to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

“I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects a new leader,” said Trudeau, adding that he had reflected over his decision during the holidays and with family last night.

The Liberal caucus is set to meet on Wednesday.

#BREAKING: Justin Trudeau has officially resigned as Liberal Party Leader & Prime Minister of Canada pic.twitter.com/2DQsNHKx37 — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) January 6, 2025

Trudeau has faced mounting challenges, particularly after Chrystia Freeland’s abrupt resignation as Finance Minister on December 16. Freeland publicly slammed Trudeau in her resignation letter, intensifying pressure on his leadership.

Adding to his troubles, Trudeau’s minority Liberal government lost a critical ally in September 2024 when Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party (NDP) withdrew its support.

Singh, in a video statement, accused the Liberals of failing Canadians and declared they no longer deserved the public’s trust. This political setback has weakened Trudeau’s administration ahead of the general elections slated for this year.

Economic challenges have further exacerbated the Liberals’ struggles, with recent polls suggesting a sharp decline in their popularity. Reports indicate that the Conservatives are poised to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections. Trudeau’s office has not commented on the resignation rumours or provided a response outside regular business hours.

Trudeau first became leader of the Liberal Party in 2013, taking the reins when the party was in a precarious position, having been relegated to third place in the House of Commons.

Trudeau’s departure would mark a significant shift in Canadian politics, leaving the Liberal Party without a permanent leader at a critical juncture.