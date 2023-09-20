Canadian student visa seekers in limbo due to escalation in diplomatic tensions

Indians seeking Canadian student visas find themselves in limbo due to escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada following the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the expulsion of an Indian diplomat in the country.

In a tit-for-tat move, India also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat on Tuesday, who has been asked to leave within the next five days. However, India has rejected claims by the Canadian government that it had any involvement in the killing of Nijjar.

Anxiety grips students

As diplomatic tensions rise between the two nations, individuals applying for or awaiting approval of Canadian student visas are experiencing anxiety and fear regarding their future.

Some students who had been planning to enroll in Canadian universities for the next intake are now considering alternative study abroad options.

Speaking to siasat.com, one of the students in Hyderabad named Omar, who is currently preparing for the IELTS, expressed his desire to study in Canada but mentioned having alternative options prepared in case of a student visa refusal.

However, not all students share the view that the diplomatic tensions will lead to an increase in Canadian student visa refusal rates. Another Hyderabad student who preferred to remain anonymous stated that the diplomatic tensions between the two nations would hardly have any impact on Canadian student visa approval rates.

Will diplomatic tensions impact Canadian student visa approval rate?

The diplomatic tensions arising from the killing of the Khalistani leader are expected to strain relations between India and Canada. However, it is unlikely to have any impact on visa approval rates, as international students significantly contribute to Canada’s annual budget. Therefore, the country is unlikely to increase student visa refusal rates due to diplomatic tensions with India.

Some experts also believe that tensions between the countries will eventually subside, and normalcy will return in a couple of months.

It remains to be seen whether the strained relations between the two nations will have any impact on Canadian student visa seekers in the near future.