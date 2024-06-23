Cancellation of NEET-PG, UGC-NET “final nails” on an incompetent system, says Stalin

Cancellation of NEET-PG and UGC-NET, has thrown thousands of our doctors into 'deep despair.'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the cancellation of NEET-PG examination and the UGC-NET were not one-off events “but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of centralised selection.”

Stalin, whose party the DMK is opposed to NEET on grounds of social justice among others, called for joint efforts to ensure making school education the base for careers.

The cancellation of NEET-PG and UGC-NET, has thrown thousands of our doctors into “deep despair.”

“Let us not forget the fact that these happenings are not one-off events but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of centralised selection,” he said in a post on ‘X.’

“As this scam unravels, let us plan for a better future and join our hands for building a fair and equitable selection process for professional courses, ensuring the primacy of school education and making it the base for careers (and) restoring the rights of States to determine their selection process for professional courses,” he said.

All should join hands, “most importantly, for reinstalling hope and faith in the minds of our students and their families,” the ruling DMK chief added.

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

