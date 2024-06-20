Cancellation of UGC-NET has exposed Centre’s failure: NCP (SP)

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Thursday slammed the Centre over the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, saying it has exposed another “failure” of the BJP-led government in running the country’s education system.

The Union Education Ministry late on Wednesday night ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam’s integrity being compromised. It came amid a raging row over the medical entrance exam NEET (UG).

A few days ago, the NEET exam issue brought to the fore the “malpractices” and “favoritism” prevailing in the education system, said NCP (SP)’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a statement.

“The central government, by failing in doing their duty diligently towards the students of our country are disrespecting their hard work and also playing with their lives,” he said.

Now, the cancellation of UGC-NET exam exposes another “failure” of the Union education minister in running the country’s education system, he said.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship, for appointment as assistant professors and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign if he can’t handle his portfolio, Crasto said, adding, “By cancelling the examination, the government is playing with the lives of students who have worked hard.”

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) medical entrance test and other exams.