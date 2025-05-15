Cancer patient thanks Telangana CM for Rs 12 L financial aid

Hyderabad: Sirisilla Saicharan aged 35, a resident of Ensanpalli in Siddipet district, who has been battling acute myeloid leukaemia (blood cancer), received crucial financial assistance from Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.

Saicharan, who supports his parents, wife, and two daughters, had exhausted all his resources for treatment, including selling his family home. Despite these efforts, the family found themselves unable to afford the full cost of the necessary medical care.

Moved by their plight, chief minister Revanth Reddy had earlier sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for Saicharan’s treatment.

When additional expenses of Rs 7 lakh arose for a stem cell transplantation at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad, the chief minister promptly approved the amount through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Following the successful completion of his treatment, Saicharan, accompanied by his family, met chief minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday, May 14, to express their gratitude, a press release informed.

During the meeting, the chief minister personally handed over a cheque for Rs 7 lakh to Saicharan and his wife.