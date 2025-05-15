Revanth calls for simpler building permission system in GHMC, HMDA

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stressed the need to simplify the process of obtaining construction permissions within the Core Urban Region, which falls under the Outer Ring Road limits of GHMC and HMDA.

At a review meeting held at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister said people currently face difficulties as they must approach multiple departments for various approvals. He proposed a single-window system where citizens can get all necessary permissions for building homes, commercial complexes, and related services in one place.

Revanth Reddy instructed officials to study and submit a detailed report on how to implement a simplified permit system at the earliest.

He suggested that departments such as Revenue, Municipal Administration, Water Supply, Drainage, Police, Fire, and Electricity should coordinate and work together to streamline the approval process.

The Chief Minister also proposed a unified billing system, where applicants can pay all necessary fees at once. These payments should then be automatically distributed to the relevant departments.

To support this system, Revanth ordered a LIDAR survey to map existing assets and infrastructure and sought expert input to explore efficient methods.

He emphasized the need for uniformity in the way departments are structured and operate, to ensure better service delivery and avoid delays.

Permissions should not be denied without valid reasons, he said. If delays occur, officials must inform applicants about the reasons and suggest solutions to resolve them.

Key officials present at the meeting included Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Municipal Administration Secretary Ilambarthi, Chief Minister’s Secretary Manik Raj, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Hyderabad Metro Water Board MD Ashok Reddy, TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali, and Musi River Development Corporation MD E.V. Narasimha Reddy.