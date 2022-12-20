Cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid slips into coma

The cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid slipped into a coma on Sunday and was moved from Ramle clinic prison, where he was staying, to the Israeli Assaf Harofeh hospital.

In a press statement on Monday, Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that all the recent data related to the health status of the prisoner, Abu Hamid, confirm that he has reached the stage of no return, and that he is at risk of martyrdom at any moment.

“The occupation insists on continuing its crime against the prisoner Abu Hamid, by continuing his arrest and detention in Ramla prison, despite the attempts that took place over the past period on the legal level, and failed to try to release him. After the occupation courts rejected his request for his early release, to be in the arms of his family,” club added.

This dangerous development comes after doctors confirmed at the beginning of September 2022 that Nasser was in his last days.

In its statement, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs held the occupying power fully responsible for the life of the prisoner Abu Hamid, who is in the final stages of his battle with cancer.

The Commission called on all official and popular bodies, local and international, to exert all efforts to release the captive Nasser Abu Hamid, and to work to give him the most basic rights to obtain the necessary treatment before it is too late.

About Abu Hamid

As per multiple media reports, Abu Hamid was born on October 5, 1972, in the Nusseirat camp in Gaza, and began his struggle in childhood when he faced arrest for the first time at the age of 11, faced the occupation bullets, and was seriously injured.

He was arrested for four months before the 1987 uprising, and this was repeated after a while, and the Israeli occupation sentenced him to two and a half years in prison, then he was released and re-arrested in 1990, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was imprisoned in 1996, and he spent three years there.

During the Al-Aqsa Intifada, Abu Hamid got involved in resisting the occupation and was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to life imprisonment seven times, while still in captivity.

The prisoner, Abu Hamid, faced difficult health conditions as a result of the injuries he sustained from the bullets of the occupation until he was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021, in its final stage.

Five other brothers of Abu Hamid are serving life sentences, including Nasr, Muhammad and Sharif, who were arrested with him during the Al-Aqsa Intifada. His brother Abdel Moneim Abu Hamid was martyred in 1994.

Their mother has repeatedly been deprived of visiting them. His father before his death faced abuse for decades. The family home has been demolished five times, most recently in 2019.

It is noteworthy that about 600 sick prisoners are in the occupation prisons, including 24 prisoners who suffer from cancer and tumors of various degrees.