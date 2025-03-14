Cannabis infused kulfis, sweets seized from Dhoolpet on Holi

Hyderabad: The state task force of excise and prohibition department seized cannabis-infused Kulfi ice creams, Barfi sweets, and silver-coated cannabis balls during Holi celebrations in Dhoolpet.

100 kulfi icecreams, 72 barfi sweets and silver-coated cannabis balls were seized from the vendor Satyanarayana Singh on Friday, March 14.

He had brought the illegal items from Gujarat to Hyderabad for Holi celebrations. A case has been filed against him.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)