Cannabis infused kulfis, sweets seized from Dhoolpet on Holi

The accused had brought the illegal items from Gujarat to Hyderabad for Holi celebrations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 14th March 2025 6:12 pm IST
Cannabis infused kulfi ice cream seized from Dhoolpet on Holi

Hyderabad: The state task force of excise and prohibition department seized cannabis-infused Kulfi ice creams, Barfi sweets, and silver-coated cannabis balls during Holi celebrations in Dhoolpet.

100 kulfi icecreams, 72 barfi sweets and silver-coated cannabis balls were seized from the vendor Satyanarayana Singh on Friday, March 14.

He had brought the illegal items from Gujarat to Hyderabad for Holi celebrations. A case has been filed against him.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

