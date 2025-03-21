Cannot provide interest free loan to Telangana for BharatNet: Centre

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, stated in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, March 20, that the Central government cannot provide an interest-free loan to Telangana for implementing the second phase of the BharatNet project.

Responding to a question by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav, the minister stated that Telangana is executing BharatNet Phase 2 under its own policy and had requested financial assistance in the form of an interest-free loan from the Department of Telecommunications.

“However, such a facility is not available under the Digital India Fund, making it impossible to extend support,” the minister said.

The BharatNet project aims to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to rural areas across India.

Telangana is one of the states actively participating in this initiative but will have to explore alternative funding mechanisms for its implementation.

Khelo India Youth Games allocated to Bihar, not Telangana

Also, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, clarified that the 7th Khelo India Youth Games will be hosted by Bihar, despite Telangana’s request to host them.

Addressing a query by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav in the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya explained that decisions regarding hosting national sports events like Khelo India are finalized well in advance.

Additionally, he noted that the allocation of the National Games falls under the purview of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the Ministry of Sports does not interfere in such matters.