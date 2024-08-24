‘Can’t compare our war with crisis in Middle East’: Zelenskyy on Israel-Gaza conflict

Volodymr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine on Friday spoke on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and said that the moment is very sensitive and emphasized that the war between Russia and Ukraine should not be compared to the crisis in the Middle East.

On a question by ANI on the conflict between Israel and Gaza, Zelenskyy said, “It is a very sensitive moment… We cannot compare our war, the war of Russia against Ukraine, I wouldn’t say that there are significant religious discrepancies between our countries. There is a lot of different religions and I guess that the same religions are available in Russia. So, it is not a war that has anything to do with religious discrepancies. This is a war of one person, that’s it…”

He further said, “In our case, we have a person who is gradually doing all the steps… This is the war of this man, he had this idea. We can’t compare it with a war, with a crisis in the Middle East…”

The war between Israel and Gaza began after at least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

On the other side, Palestinian health authorities revealed that casualty figures stated that Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza has killed more than 40,000 people, mostly civilians, and driven most of the enclave’s 2.3 million people from their homes.