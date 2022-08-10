‘Can’t speak Hindi’, KRK says he only knows English [Viral Video]

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic KRK do not require any introduction. Despite having a small acting career, his popularity knows no bounds because of his constant bashing of Bollywood celebrities. Of late, he has been hogging the limelight because of his remarks on the three Khans of Bollywood and his criticism of Aamir Khan‘s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He is leaving no stone unturned to slam them.

However, in a twist of fate, KRK has now become a laughing stock on Internet as an old video of his has been going viral. In the video, the actor was promoting his debut film Sitam and while talking about it, the actor was speaking in English, however, when a reporter asked the actor to speak in Hindi, KRK said, “I don’t have a very good Hindi so I can’t speak.”

Taking to Reddit, a user shared the video and captioned it, “KRK claiming he doesn’t speak Hindi”.

Have a look at the video here:

Within no time the video has garnered many views and the comment section is filled with people trolling KRK.

One user commented, “I forgot my Hindi by listening to him speak English. Danggg!”

Another user commented, “Love it when the media person asks him, ‘Sir, Hindi mein’ and KRK pulls some weird accent and says,’my hindi is not that good’.”

One user said, “Why is KRK acting like Janhvi/Ananya and the likes .. Mekko Hindi naii aatey, English mein bolneka bhayyyaaa“

Some users also mocked KRK’s accent and commented, “It’s a Lowsh story” while one said, “2 rupees English”.

What do you think of this viral video? Comment down below.