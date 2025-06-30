‘Can’t take it anymore’: Woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment in TN

A 27-year-old woman died by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district on Sunday, June 29, after she was unable to meet the constant dowry demands of her husband and his family.

Ridhanya married 28-year-old Kavin Kumar in April this year. Local reports suggest that her family gifted 100 sovereigns (800 gms) of gold jewellery and a Volvo car worth Rs 70 lakh during the marriage.

On Sunday, Ridhanya informed her in-laws that she was going to a nearby temple. But en route, she reportedly consumed fumigant pesticide tablets and died.

Before taking the extreme step, Ridhanya sent seven audio WhatsApp messages to her father saying she is unable to bear the mental and physical torture of dowry demands by her in-laws.

“I am unable to bear their mental torture daily. I don’t know whom to tell about this. Those who listen want me to compromise, claiming life will be like this only and are not able to understand my suffering,” she said in the message.

“Everyone around me is acting, and I do not understand why I am silent or become like this,” she said, adding that she couldn’t carry on like this anymore.

“I do not want to be a burden to you all my life. This time I did not make any mistakes. I don’t like this life. They are assaulting me mentally while he is torturing me physically,” she said adding, “I don’t like this life. I’m unable to continue my life.”

“You and mom are my world. Until my last breath, you have been my hope, but I hurt you badly. You are unable to openly say this, still you are not able to see me like this. I can understand your suffering. I’m sorry father everything is over. I’m leaving,” she said.

Her inconsolable parents have demanded justice and strict action against Kavin and his family. “When she came back after marriage, she informed me about the dowry demands. She had suffered that much physical and mental torture. But I told her that this is a new family and she has to adjust,” her father, Annadurai, cries in regret.

Police have registered a case and arrested her husband, Kavin Kumar, father-in-law Eswaramoorthy, and mother-in-law Chithradevi. Further investigation is underway.