CAPF constable recruitment exam now available in Urdu, Telugu

Hyderabad: The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have commenced their constable recruitment examination, which includes the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

This year’s examination, spanning from February 10 to March 7, is notable for being conducted in 13 regional languages, including Urdu and Telugu.

About 48 lakh candidates from various parts of the country are participating in this examination, which is being held in 128 cities nationwide.

For the first time, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken the initiative to conduct the examination in 13 regional languages, alongside Hindi.

The decision to offer the exam in regional languages aims to make it more accessible and inclusive for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The question papers for the examination have been meticulously prepared in 13 regional languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani, in addition to Urdu, Hindi and English.

To facilitate this multilingual approach, the MHA and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to streamline the process of conducting the examination in regional languages and ensure its smooth implementation.

Candidates who prefer to take the examination in Telugu or Urdu, along with other regional languages, now have the opportunity to do so.