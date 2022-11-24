Capgemini invites applications from job seekers – Apply online

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 24th November 2022 1:02 pm IST
Capgemini
Hyderabad: France-based multinational company Capgemini has invited applications from job seekers for Java full stack developer post.

Job seekers must have hands-on experience in Java 1.5 and above, Spring, and PCF. They should also have strong experience in JavaScript, ReactJS, HTML 5, and CSS.

Knowledge of database, SQL, REST/SOAP-based web services is also needed.

The primary skills needed for the job are

  1. ReactJS
  2. Java
  3. Spring/Spring boot
  4. REST/Rest API

The second skills needed for the position are

  1. Cloud/AWS/PC
  2. Git and GitHub
  3. Microservices
  4. Knowledge of Web Application Development Frameworks NodeJS
  5. Banking Domain Knowledge.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Capgemini is a Paris-based multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company.

In various countries, more than 2.9 lakh employees are working in Capgemini. Out of them, around 125,000 are in India.

In India, its offices are located in various cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

