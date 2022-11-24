Capgemini invites applications from job seekers – Apply online

Hyderabad: France-based multinational company Capgemini has invited applications from job seekers for Java full stack developer post.

Job seekers must have hands-on experience in Java 1.5 and above, Spring, and PCF. They should also have strong experience in JavaScript, ReactJS, HTML 5, and CSS.

Knowledge of database, SQL, REST/SOAP-based web services is also needed.

The primary skills needed for the job are

ReactJS Java Spring/Spring boot REST/Rest API

The second skills needed for the position are

Cloud/AWS/PC Git and GitHub Microservices Knowledge of Web Application Development Frameworks NodeJS Banking Domain Knowledge.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Capgemini

Capgemini is a Paris-based multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company.

In various countries, more than 2.9 lakh employees are working in Capgemini. Out of them, around 125,000 are in India.

In India, its offices are located in various cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.