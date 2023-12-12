Capt. Fatima becomes first woman medical officer deployed at Siachen

She is the second medical officer to be deployed on the Siachen Glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 12th December 2023 7:15 pm IST
Capt. Fatima becomes first woman medical officer deployed at Siachen
Captain Fatima Wasim (via: X)

Captain Fatima Wasim has become the first woman medical officer in the Indian Army to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, the Fire and Fury Corps said on Tuesday, December 12.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

She is the second medical officer to be deployed on the Siachen Glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps announced this on social media while highlighting the significance of Captain Fatima’s deployment in promoting gender inclusion within the military.

MS Education Academy

“Captain Fatima Wasim of the Siachen Warriors creates history by becoming the first woman medical officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier,” the Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X.

The Fire and Fury Corps further said that she was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School, which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation.

Also Read
Srinagar: Officer’s body found hanging in Sharifabad Army camp

Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul became the first woman medical officer in the Indian Army to be deployed at Siachen.

Siachen, located in the northern Himalayas, poses challenges due to its strategic importance, harsh climate, and demanding terrain.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 12th December 2023 7:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button