Capt. Fatima becomes first woman medical officer deployed at Siachen

Captain Fatima Wasim has become the first woman medical officer in the Indian Army to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, the Fire and Fury Corps said on Tuesday, December 12.

She is the second medical officer to be deployed on the Siachen Glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps announced this on social media while highlighting the significance of Captain Fatima’s deployment in promoting gender inclusion within the military.

“Captain Fatima Wasim of the Siachen Warriors creates history by becoming the first woman medical officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier,” the Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X.

"NATION FIRST"🇮🇳



Capt Fatima Wasim of #SiachenWarriors creates history by becoming the First Woman Medical Officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier.

She was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at… pic.twitter.com/u5EovNNu1Y — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) December 11, 2023

The Fire and Fury Corps further said that she was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School, which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation.

Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul became the first woman medical officer in the Indian Army to be deployed at Siachen.

Siachen, located in the northern Himalayas, poses challenges due to its strategic importance, harsh climate, and demanding terrain.