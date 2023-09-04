Captain Sharad Sinsunwal highlights Indian Naval strength in Auckland Press Conference

Auckland: Indian naval officers, during their recent visit to Auckland, emphasized their preparedness for any maritime challenges in the region. Captain Sharad Sinsunwal, commanding officer of the INS Kolkata, one of India’s largest indigenous stealth destroyers, stated, “Our navy is always ready and capable of defending Indian interests everywhere.”

INS Kolkata and multi-role frigate INS Sahyadri visited New Zealand from August 31 to September 3, marking the first Indian naval visit since 2016. Kolkata berthed at the Ports of Auckland, while Sahyadri docked at Centre Port in Wellington.

These vessels, along with P8I maritime patrol aircraft, had recently participated in the Malabar exercises in Sydney, a series of maritime drills involving prominent navies from the Indo-Pacific region, including the US Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, and the Royal Australian Navy. Captain Sinsunwal praised the exercises for enhancing war-fighting skills and interoperability among the four navies, emphasizing their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.

While the possibility of New Zealand’s participation in future Malabar exercises remained undisclosed, Captain Sinsunwal highlighted their goal to enhance the maritime partnership between the two countries. The New Zealand Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, engaged with the Indian crew and participated in interoperability exercises.

In a significant event, INS Sahyadri returned to Wellington Harbour after 22 years, coinciding with the arrival of another Indian Naval ship in Auckland on September 2, 2023. Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan expressed gratitude for safeguarding India’s maritime security and promoting peace and friendship through friendly exercises and goodwill visits. The event celebrated stronger diplomatic ties, maritime cooperation, and the presence of the Indian diaspora in the region.

INS Sahyadri, a “multi-role stealth frigate” built in India, received praise for its excellence in the Indo-Pacific region. Air Vice Marshal Tony Davies from the New Zealand Defence Force commended its crew and expressed common interests in a “free and open and secure Indo-Pacific” region, with a touch of humor mentioning the absence of a cricket match between the two navies.

INS Sahyadri’s departure from Wellington on September 3, 2023, marked the conclusion of its successful visit, rooted in discussions between Rear Admiral David Proctor and Admiral Hari Kumar in 2022.