Car catches fire at Hyderabad Airport parking area

A few other vehicles that were parked beside it also caught fire

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 20th November 2022 10:10 am IST
Telangana: Car, tractor of sarpanch set ablaze
Representative image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a car when it reached the parking area of Hyderabad Airport. The incident took place on Saturday evening.

As per the details of the incident, the car caught the fire when its driver Suraj was about to park it in the parking area.

Sensing the emergency, the driver jumped out of his Innova car before it got engulfed in the flames. Due to the fire incident, a few other vehicles that were parked beside it also caught fire.

Also Read
Motorists face tough time at Hyderabad Airport due to 8-minute parking time limit

Upon receiving the information of the mishap, fire personnel rushed to the airport’s parking area and doused the flames.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button