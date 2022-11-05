Motorists face tough time at Hyderabad Airport due to 8-minute parking time limit

Hyderabad: Motorists are facing a tough time at Hyderabad Airport due to the eight-minute parking time limit at the rapid drop-off point. Any delay in it is attracting fines.

Cab drivers are being forced to Rs. 200 for even a 1-2 minute delay. As most of them are shelling out extra amounts, they are demanding an increase in parking time at the departure section.

According to cab drivers, it is very difficult for them to ensure that all the passengers including elderly persons and kids get out of the cab along with their luggage within eight minutes.

As the fine is collected at the exit point, passengers are reluctant to pay extra charges. It is alleged that 40 percent of the cab drivers who visit Hyderabad Aiport pay extra charges due to the parking time limit.

Parking time limit at railway station in Hyderabad

The issue of the parking time limit is not limited to Hyderabad Airport as motorists face difficult times at railway stations too.

Cab drivers face charges the moment they cross the free parking time limit. If the time crosses eight minutes, they are forced to pay Rs. 100.

For a parking time between 15-30 minutes, the charge is Rs. 200 whereas, for 30 minutes and above, it is Rs. 500.

Hyderabad Airport

The airport was opened on March 23, 2008. Earlier, Begumpet Airport was the sole civilian airport to serve the residents of the city.

In order to reduce the travel time between the city and the airport, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway was completed in 2009. The expressway which is 13 km long connects Mehdipatnam and Aramghar.

In terms of area, it is the largest airport in India. As it handled over 12.4 million passengers and over 1.4 lakh tons of cargo from April 2021 to March 2022, it is termed the fourth busiest airport in India.