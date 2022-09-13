Hyderabad Airport to be revamped by 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport which is one of the busiest airports in the country is getting revamped to cater to an increasing number of passengers at the airport.

Currently, the airport is capable to cater 21 million passengers per annum. It is expected that after the completion of the revamping process, the airport will be capable of handling 34 million people per annum and more domestic and international flights will take off from Shamsabad.

After the revamp, the airport will have 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines with ATRS, and 44 immigration counters.

The cost involved in revamping the airport is reported to be more than 6000 crores.

Hyderabad Airport sees highest passenger recovery in 2021-22

Hyderabad International Airport had the highest international passenger recovery, during 2021-22 compared to other metro airports in India.

During April 2021-March 2022, Hyderabad Airport’s recovery in the domestic segment was at par with Delhi International Airport.

According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), the airport witnessed a steady increase in passenger footfall and Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) over the last few months.

With the ease of international travel restrictions as well as the gradual recovery of the Covid-19 pandemic, air travel has been steadily increasing with domestic and international travel picking up across India.