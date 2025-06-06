Car catches fire on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, traffic hit

Hyderabad: A car suddenly caught fire while driving on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge on Friday evening, June 6, causing panic among commuters.

Fortunately, the occupants escaped unharmed before the fire spread further.

Netizens stated that a fire truck is stuck in a traffic jam on the Mindspace Flyover and is currently en route to the location of the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Car catches fire on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge



A car suddenly caught fire while driving on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge on Friday evening, June 6, causing panic among commuters.



Fortunately, the occupants escaped unharmed before the fire spread further. pic.twitter.com/boGt8uVpdZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 6, 2025

The Cyberabad police posted on X, “As of 4:32 pm, traffic on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge towards Road 45 is slow due to the incident. Madhapur traffic police are managing the situation and working to clear the congestion.”

Commuters have been advised to cooperate with authorities and expect delays until traffic returns to normal.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)