Car crashes into actor Dharma’s house in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar

The incident occurred on Thursday night, after which one person was detained by the police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Car crash at actor Dharma's house in Hyderabad's Filmnagar, showing a damaged white vehicle inside a home.
A Jeep crashed into actor Dharma's residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A car allegedly driven by an intoxicated youth crashed into the residence of Telugu actor Dharma in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar on the night of Thursday, July 9.

According to police, the car rammed into the railing at the entrance of the actor’s house, causing damage to the property. A video circulating on social media showed the vehicle extensively damaged after the crash.

Following the incident, the actor lodged a complaint with the Filmnagar police. Officers rushed to the spot and detained the youth, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button