Car crashes into actor Dharma’s house in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar

Hyderabad: A car allegedly driven by an intoxicated youth crashed into the residence of Telugu actor Dharma in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar on the night of Thursday, July 9.

According to police, the car rammed into the railing at the entrance of the actor’s house, causing damage to the property. A video circulating on social media showed the vehicle extensively damaged after the crash.

Following the incident, the actor lodged a complaint with the Filmnagar police. Officers rushed to the spot and detained the youth, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. Further details are awaited.