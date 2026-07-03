Car drags fuel nozzle, sparks fire at Hyderabad petrol pump

The staff present at the bunk quickly doused the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Car drags fuel nozzle, sparks fire at Hyderabad petrol pump
Car drags fuel nozzle, sparks fire at Hyderabad petrol pump

Hyderabad: A major accident was averted at a Hindustan Petroleum (HP) petrol bunk located on the National Highway 44 in Shadnagar after a fuel dispenser caught fire, allegedly due to a short circuit.

The accident occurred at around 7:20 am on Friday, July 3, when a car drove off while the fuel gun was still in its tank. “The tension must have caused some electrical wires to snap, causing a short circuit” an official from the Shadnagar Fire Station told Siasat.com.

In a video, flames and smoke are seen billowing from the fuel dispenser that has fallen on the ground. The staff present at the bunk quickly doused the flames with a fire extinguisher, and the situation was mostly under control by the time the fire tender arrived.

Subhan Bakery

Staff estimated a damage of around Rs 1 lakh.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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