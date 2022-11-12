Car hits milk tanker near Chittoor killing 2-yr-old, parents from Bengaluru

A young couple and their two-year-old perished on the road after the vehicle they were riding in collided with a milk truck on the Tirupati-Bengaluru national highway close to Kanipakam town, 10 km away, on Friday.

The family from Bengaluru was travelling to Tirupati, according to Kanipakam police, when it was involved in the mishap. The collision was thought to have occurred because of poor visibility caused by persistent rain. The bodies were difficult for the police to remove from the wrecked cars.

Addankia Ashok Babu is one of those who passed away. When the most recent report arrived, the names of his wife and son had not yet been determined.

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Murthy inspected the spot and a case was registered.

The bodies have been sent to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Chittoor for post-mortem and the police have informed the family’s relatives.