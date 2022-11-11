Telangana: Woman mowed to death by van

Hyderabad: A vehicle struck and killed a 36-year-old woman who was walking along National Highway 44 outside of town, on Friday morning.

According to Nirmal police, the victim, Manchala Sunitha, the wife of Manjulapur-based government teacher Narsaiah, was struck by a van as she and her siblings were out for a morning stroll. She passed away while being taken to the hospital.

Sunitha was travelling in the same direction as the van, which was on its way to Nirmal from Bhainsa. Narsaiah and her two daughters are her only heirs. There was a case filed.