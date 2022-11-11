Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for PM Modi’s visit to city

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 pm to 7 pm in the areas surrounding the Begumpet airport. The commuters are advised to avoid the road stretch of Punjagutta – Green Lands Prakash Nagar T Junction, Rasoolpura T Junction, CTO Junction and road.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch from Somajiguda-Monappa Island, Raj Bhavan Road and Khairatabad Junction.

Commuters are requested to make a note of the above advisory and avoid the above-shown stretches in mentioned timings. Hyderabad Traffic Police solicits the cooperation of citizens for hassle-free movement of traffic.