Telangana: Modi to address public meeting at Ramagundam on Nov 12

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday held a high-level review meeting at the BRKR Bhavan regarding the arrangements in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

5th November 2022
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Telangana’s Ramagundam on November 12, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Saturday.

State party chief Bandi Sanjay held a meeting with party leaders of erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal regarding the same and asked them to make sure huge numbers, especially of farmers is made possible for the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Ramagundam to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited to the nation on November 12.

The RFCL, which began doing business in March 2021, is being visited by the Prime Minister, and Arun Singhal, the union secretary for the fertilisers department, is directly overseeing the preparations. 

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday held a high-level review meeting at the BRKR Bhavan regarding the arrangements in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

DGP Mahendar Reddy, South Central Railway GM Arun Kumar, Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory CEO AK Jain, and officials of various departments participated in the meeting.

Somesh Kumar asked the officials to make sure that all the arrangements are made stringently and that the security measures should be set in place as per the blue book.

