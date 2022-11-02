Telangana: PM Narendra Modi to visit Ramagundam on November 12

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Ramagundam to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited on November 12.

Telangana Chief Minister’s Office has however not received a notice concerning the PM’s visit. However, the Chief Minister’s Office has not yet received a formal invitation or notice concerning the anticipated visit.

Speaking to the media, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao stated, “The Chief Minister’s Office did not receive any official communication from the Prime Minister’s Office concerning the latter’s visit or the opening of RFCL.”

The RFCL, which began doing business in March 2021, is being visited by the Prime Minister, and Arun Singhal, the union secretary for the fertilisers department, is directly overseeing the preparations. The Mahatma Gandhi stadium in the NTPC township has also been prepared with a helipad, sources informed the Telangana Today.