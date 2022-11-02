Telangana: Prakash Utsav to be celebrated from Nov 4 to 8

Hyderabad: The birthday of Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Prakash Utsav) will be celebrated on a big scale in Telangana from November 4 to 8.

The Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwaras Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad have joined forces to make Guru Nanak Devji’s 553rd birth anniversary a tremendous success.

A colourful Nagar Keertan will be taken out on November 4 from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and will travel through Manohar Talkies, Clock Tower, BATA, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel, and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad before arriving there in the evening, according to the Prabhandak Committee’s presidents S Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS), S Kuldip Singh Bagga (GSGSS).

Also Read Joint inspection for reopening closed roads in Secunderabad Cantonment

Along the parade, the renowned Sikh martial art form Gatka will be demonstrated, in addition to other breath-taking sword manoeuvres.

On November 5, at 4 p.m., a second Nagar Keertan will depart from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Afzalgunj. It will then travel through Afzalgunj, Siddiambar Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda, and finally, Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Afzalgung, where it will arrive in the late afternoon at around

A large Vishaal Deewan (mass meeting) will be place on November 8 at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally from 10.30 am to 4 pm. Additionally, two night Keertan Darbars will be held on November 7 and November 8 respectively at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Afzalgunj and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad.