Car made from stapler pins: Anand Mahindra ‘ready to hire’ the creative mind

Indian business tycoon, Anand Mahindra, often shares videos of creative ideas on Twitter as he believes that ‘Indians are a powerhouse of talent’.

Sharing one such video — of a woman assembling stapler pins to form a smoothly functioning car — the business tycoon said that he would ready to recruit her.

How on earth did she come up with this idea using just simple staples?? Incredibly creative but she should work on real car manufacturing &design now. We’ll be ready to recruit her! pic.twitter.com/UBxjxvm91P — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2023

Stunned over her idea of making a tiny car without the use of glue or sticky substance, Anand asked, “How on earth did she come up with this idea using just simple staples?”

Impressed by her talent, the billionaire said, “Incredibly creative but she should work on real car manufacturing & design now. We’ll be ready to recruit her!”

The post shared on July 8 has been viewed over 2.9 million times, with 30 thousand likes, and over 500 comments.”

While several people retweeted the post since it was shared, many prominent individuals from the industry commented on Mahindra’s post.

“Ingenious. Talk about strength in unity. By itself, the little staple is weak. But when combined like that, it forms a solid design,” said an entrepreneur, Chandan Gagwani.

“Congrats, you’re hired,” commented another user.

Anand Mahindra also shared another video of a ‘clever’ idea where a man uses an inflatable tent for camping.

“This certainly beats all the effort I recall making on our school camping trips (in Ooty). And I would particularly enjoy the sound of the rain on this tent on a monsoon camping trip. (Not in a storm, of course!),” recalled Anand.

Clever! This certainly beats all the effort I recall making on our school camping trips (In Ooty). And I would particularly enjoy the sound of the rain on this tent on a monsoon camping trip. (Not in a storm, of course! ) #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/HFdQyKBu2I — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 7, 2023

When a Twitter user expressed concerns about someone deflating the air knob, the business tycoon replied, “Well, make sure you’re camping with friends, not enemies.”