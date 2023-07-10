Car made from stapler pins: Anand Mahindra ‘ready to hire’ the creative mind

Mahindra Group chief shared another video of a 'clever idea' where a man uses an inflatable tent for camping.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 10th July 2023 5:37 pm IST
Car made from stapler pins?...Anand Mahindra ready to recruit the creative mind
A smoothly functioning toy car made from stapler pins

Indian business tycoon, Anand Mahindra, often shares videos of creative ideas on Twitter as he believes that ‘Indians are a powerhouse of talent’.

Sharing one such video — of a woman assembling stapler pins to form a smoothly functioning car — the business tycoon said that he would ready to recruit her.

Stunned over her idea of making a tiny car without the use of glue or sticky substance, Anand asked, “How on earth did she come up with this idea using just simple staples?”

MS Education Academy

Impressed by her talent, the billionaire said, “Incredibly creative but she should work on real car manufacturing & design now. We’ll be ready to recruit her!”

The post shared on July 8 has been viewed over 2.9 million times, with 30 thousand likes, and over 500 comments.”

Also Read
Video of women ‘pole dancing’ in Delhi metro leads to online ire

While several people retweeted the post since it was shared, many prominent individuals from the industry commented on Mahindra’s post.

“Ingenious. Talk about strength in unity. By itself, the little staple is weak. But when combined like that, it forms a solid design,” said an entrepreneur, Chandan Gagwani.

“Congrats, you’re hired,” commented another user.

Anand Mahindra also shared another video of a ‘clever’ idea where a man uses an inflatable tent for camping.

“This certainly beats all the effort I recall making on our school camping trips (in Ooty). And I would particularly enjoy the sound of the rain on this tent on a monsoon camping trip. (Not in a storm, of course!),” recalled Anand.

When a Twitter user expressed concerns about someone deflating the air knob, the business tycoon replied, “Well, make sure you’re camping with friends, not enemies.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 10th July 2023 5:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button