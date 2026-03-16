Car rams bike in Hyderabad, man killed, wife and son injured

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a car rammed a bike in Hyderabad’s Medipally on Sunday, March 15, a medical representative was killed while his wife and son were seriously injured.

A video shared on social media shows the car ramming the bike from behind and the medical representative being run over. Following the crash, the son is seen standing up and looking for his mother.

Following the accident, the car driver fled the scene.

Similar incident

On March 14, four people were injured after a speeding vehicle allegedly lost control and crashed into a road divider in the Bahadurpura area of Hyderabad.

The vehicle, an Innova Crysta, was ferrying employees of a call centre when the driver allegedly lost control at high speed and rammed into a cement divider near Bahadurpura X-road at around 12:15 am.

Also Read Four injured as car rams divider in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura

A pedestrian in the vicinity was also injured in the incident. On receiving information, the Bahadurpura Police reached the spot and shifted all four injured persons to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the injured was not immediately known. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.