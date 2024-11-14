Car rams into divider near Hyderabad Airport; driver dies, passenger injured

HYDERABAD: A car driver lost his life and a passenger escaped with injuries when a car rammed into a divider near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, early on Thursday, November 14.

The driver, Pathan Amir Khan, 31, a resident of Mailardevpally, who came to the city to earn his livelihood from Maharashtra was killed in the accident.

On Thursday, around 7:30 am, Amir Khan took passengers from Shamshabad and was en route to the Hyderabad Airport when he rammed into the divider at the Ashram culvert, said K Balaraju, RGI Airport station house officer (SHO).

Also Read Telangana: Two die in car accident in Jagtial after collision with bus

Amir Khan suffered internal injuries and died on the spot while passenger Vijay Mohan sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

“The accident took place due to rash driving by Amir Khan,” said the SHO RGI Airport. A case has been booked and a probe is underway.