Telangana: Two die in car accident in Jagtial after collision with bus

Hyderabad: Two people died in a car accident in the Jagtial district of Telangana early on Sunday, November 10. The victims were reportedly returning from a wedding.

The deceased were identified as Sankeerth, the bride’s brother and Raji, her friend; her parents who were also travelling in the same car were injured in the accident in Jagtial.

The accident occurred when the car rammed into a TGSRTC bus near the Dharoor canal on the outskirts of Jagtial town. The passengers were returning from attending a wedding in Jangaon district.

The injured were admitted to the Jagtial government hospital. Laxmi was shifted to Karimnagar Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

Residents of Hanumanwada, Mission compound of Jagtial town, the victims attend their daughter’s marriage reception held in Jangaon on Saturday night. They met with an accident while returning to Jagtial.

The car and bus collided while moving in opposite directions. The bus was on its way to Hyderabad. After hitting the bus, the car hit a roadside tree.