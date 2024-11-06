Hyderabad: Speeding car rams into metro divider at Madhapur

Hyderabad: A car crashed onto a metro rail divider at Madhapur on Wednesday morning, November 6, injuring one.

According to the police, the car was travelling to Hitec City from Banjara Hills and lost control at high speeds when it reached Madhapur and crashed into the median of the road below the metro lines.

The car jumped across the median from the crash, almost reaching the other side of the road.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision and efforts are underway to identify him, added the police.

The accident occurred on a major road connecting two sides of the city and led to a traffic jam, which was cleared after the traffic police towed the car away.