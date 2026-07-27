Car rams into HNEW team during Hyderabad drugs check, 3 injured

Police identified the arrested individual as Saif, a resident of Hussaini Alam. He was taken into custody, and the vehicle used in the offence was seized.

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Hyderabad: At least three police personnel, including an inspector, were injured after a suspected drug trafficker allegedly rammed his car into them while attempting to flee during a narcotics operation conducted by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Sunday, July 26.

Acting on credible information about drug trafficking, an H-NEW team launched an operation at Tilak Road. During the operation, the suspect allegedly accelerated his vehicle and rammed into police personnel in a bid to escape.

Constable Mahender Yadav sustained a leg fracture, while Constable Vamsidhar suffered injuries. The suspect then drove towards Afzalgunj, where Inspector Srikanth attempted to intercept the vehicle.

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Despite being struck and injured during the operation, Inspector Srikanth continued the chase. The police team eventually overpowered and arrested the suspect after a brief pursuit.

Police identified the arrested individual as Saif, a resident of Hussaini Alam. He was taken into custody, and the vehicle used in the offence was seized.

The injured police personnel were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Mahender Yadav is reported to have suffered a fracture, while the other two officers sustained minor injuries.

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Hyderabad Police officials said the operation was part of the H-NEW’s intensified drive against drug trafficking in the city. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the narcotics and identify other persons involved in the illegal network.

Senior police officials commended the courage and determination displayed by the officers, particularly Inspector Srikanth, who continued the operation despite sustaining injuries, leading to the successful arrest of the suspect.

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