Car removed from his Assembly spot, Siddaramaiah grills DCP

Bengaluru: A brief confrontation reportedly took place at Vidhana Soudha after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah found that his car had been moved from its usual location near the Kengal Gate while he was returning from the Assembly.

Siddaramaiah, who had completed his participation in the legislative proceedings, exited through the western side of the building. As he reached the steps and proceeded towards the gate, he expected his vehicle to be ready for him.

The car, however, had been shifted to a designated parking area by police personnel following instructions from Vidhana Soudha DCP Yogesh. Siddaramaiah was reportedly surprised to find that the vehicle was not at the location where it is normally kept.

After waiting for some time, Siddaramaiah called the DCP and questioned him over the decision. He reportedly expressed anger at the police arrangement and asked why the vehicle had been removed without prior intimation.

During the interaction, Siddaramaiah is said to have raised other complaints concerning the officer’s functioning. He reportedly told Yogesh that there were allegations that legislators were not being dealt with properly and advised the DCP to discharge his responsibilities carefully.

The former chief minister also reportedly conveyed his displeasure to Home Minister Priyank Kharge.

Siddaramaiah has generally been provided parking close to the western entrance due to his knee-related mobility issues. The practice was followed when he was Chief Minister and continued after he left office, allowing him to reach his vehicle with minimal walking.

After the exchange, DCP Yogesh reportedly apologised to Siddaramaiah, saying, “Sorry, sir.” The episode ended soon afterwards.

Police regularly alter parking arrangements around Vidhana Soudha during legislative sessions because of security and traffic requirements. The incident has nevertheless drawn attention because of the long-standing arrangement for Siddaramaiah’s vehicle.