Cargo ship comes under attack in Gulf of Aden off Yemen

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Representative image of a damaged tanker vessel in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen's coast.
Representative image: Damaged tanker in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen. Photo: AP

Sanaa: Guards on board a cargo ship off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden exchanged fire on Wednesday, June 10, with gunmen in a small boat, the British military said.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said the guards managed to drive the gunmen off.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Subhan Bakery

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have said they will resume their attacks against Israel-affiliated ships moving through the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Somali pirates have also become more active in the region.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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