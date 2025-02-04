Carpenter held for stealing gold, Rs 90K cash in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Karkhana police on Tuesday, January 4, arrested a carpenter who had stolen gold ornaments from a house where he was provided the task of making furniture. The police recovered 480 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 90,000 in cash from him.

The accused man Aadesh Gupta, 30, a resident of Secunderabad and native of Maharajgunj, Uttar Pradesh while working at the house of one P Sundaram located at Gunrock Enclave Secunderabad recently took the keys of the cupboard that he had found in the house.

After opening the lock of the almirah took away the gold ornaments and cash from it and escaped, said Karkhana SHO, V Rama Krishna.

On a complaint, the police had registered a case and nabbed Gupta. On interrogation, he admitted to stealing the gold articles and cash in the house. The property was recovered from him.