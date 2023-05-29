Carry change for Rs 2K or pay via UPI: Telangana petrol dealers

Hyderabad: Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association (TPDA) have urged their customers to keep petty cash available or rather use digital payment method such as UPI at petrol pumps.

A surge in the number of customers using Rs 2000 notes has created a significant challenge in maintaining sufficient change reserves at filling stations.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation.

The exchange or deposit window is available until September 30, 2023.

Stating that they are running short on change, TPDA has placed notices at several filling stations across the city urging customers to consider using precise or reasonable denominations.

“We receive and tender change from customers only. Hence, we are extremely short of change. Hence, we solicit your cooperation by tendering exact or reasonable note denominations or opt for digital payments as per your purchase amount,” read a statement from the TPDA.

While TPDA endeavours to serve customers to the best of its abilities, the association clarifies that it cannot guarantee change availability for every Rs 2000 note.

“We try to serve you in every possible manner, but we are not responsible to provide you change against every Rs 2000 note,” the notice stated.