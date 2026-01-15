Case against BRS MLA Srinivas Yadav for comments against CM Reddy

Hyderabad: A case was registered against former minister and BRS MLA T Srinivas Yadav for making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, January 14, at the SR Nagar Police Station after Congress leader Ravikiran Devulapalli lodged a complaint.

Srinivas Yadav had made certain remarks two days ago while addressing a meeting in Secunderabad. Opposing the proposed move by the Congress government to divide Secunderabad to create three corporations in Greater Hyderabad, he had warned the Chief Minister against dividing Secunderabad into pieces.

Srinivas Yadav had told the Chief Minister that Secunderabad is not his personal property that he can divide. “If you try to divide Secunderabad into pieces, you will be divided into pieces,” he said.

The Congress party condemned Srinivas Yadav’s remarks. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president and party in-charge for Sanath Nagar constituency said that he should keep his mouth in check.

She said the BRS leader was going around saying he’ll chop someone into pieces. She suggested that he go to Monda Market in Secunderabad, fetch potatoes and vegetables and chop them into pieces.

She warned that if he again speaks about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a derogatory manner, there will be no mercy.

After his remark created an uproar, Srinivas Yadav said that he was withdrawing the same. The BRS leader clarified that he made the remarks to highlight strong views against any proposal to divide Secunderabad. He stated that he had no other intention.

Srinivas Yadav, who represents Sanath Nagar Assembly constituency in Secunderabad, said that he respects those holding Constitutional positions.

He questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claim that Secunderabad is not being affected, asking if it wasn’t true that several police stations in Secunderabad have been merged into the Malkajgiri zone.

He also alleged that several divisions within Secunderabad have been included in the Bowenpally circle, which falls under the Malkajgiri zone.