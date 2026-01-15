Telangana IAS officer defamation: Journalists granted bail

Hyderabad: The 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) in Hyderabad’s Nampally on Thursday, January 15, granted bail to two NTV journalists arrested in IAS officer defamation case.

The journalists, including NTV Input Editor Donthu Ramesh and Sudheer were produced before the Magistrate at her residence. On Wednesday, they were arrested from the Hyderabad airport after airing a controversial report alleging that a woman IAS officer had an affair with Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy.

Their arrest came after the Telangana government’s move to take action against NTV over the broadcast.

Five days after the programme went on air, the government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar.

Opposition condemns arrest

Donthu Ramesh, Sudheer and Paripoorna Chary were arrested despite an apology issued by NTV on January 13. The arrest triggered sharp criticism from Opposition leaders including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao along with Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) President N Ramchander Rao.

In a post on X, KTR criticised the Telangana police for arresting the journalist and said, “Strongly condemn the arrest of three journalists during the festival. Congress rule in Telangana reminds of Emergency days every single time.”

The Telangana BJP N Ramchander Rao President said that the arrest reflects “Emergency mindset”, adding that the saffron party supports press freedom and democratic values. The journalists were arrested following a complaint by Special Chief Secretary to the Telangana government and Secretary of the Telangana IAS Officers’ Association, Jayesh Ranjan.

The complaint filed on January 10 alleged that NTV and other electronic media carried “false, baseless and malicious” content against a woman IAS officer.