Case against cyber fraudsters for misusing CS Santhi Kumari’s pic

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters are conning people claiming to be Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari using her display picture on their profile.

According to a statement from the government, a complaint was lodged by the Chief Secretary’s office with the TS Cyber Security Bureau after this was found. Calls were made from the number “+9779844013203”. Based on the complaint, the police booked a case against miscreants

A statement from the government on Monday said, “Some miscreants by using the DP of Santhi Kumari , IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Telangana, with Mobile No. +977-984-4013103 making fake calls.”