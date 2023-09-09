Case against Nitish Kumar and excise officers in Muzaffarpur court

The complainant had filed a PIL on the basis of RTI reply from the state government

Published: 9th September 2023
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: A senior lawyer has lodged a case of culpable homicide against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Excise Commissioner, and Excise Superintendents under the IPC in a Muzaffarpur court on Friday.

The case was filed by advocate Sunil Singh following 243 deaths in hooch tragedies in dry state Bihar since 2016.

The complainant had filed a PIL on the basis of RTI reply from the state government where it was mentioned that 243 persons have died so far since liquor ban was imposed in Bihar in April 2016. The complainant claimed that due to ill implementation of liquor prohibition act under the rule of Nitish Kumar, hooch tragedies have happened in Bihar and 243 persons have lost their lives.

The case was filed in the chief judicial magistrate of Muzaffarpur district court and it has listed it for September 16 this year.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, Excise Commissioner Vinod Singh Gunjwal and excise superintendents of all districts are facing the charges of culpable homicide under under 304, 120B and 34 of IPC.

