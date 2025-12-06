Case booked over fake AI video of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Case has been registered under applicable sections of the Information Technology Act, 2008, and the BNS.

Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a meeting at Darussalaam in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have registered a case over a fake and AI-generated video that falsely depicts MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi.

A complaint was filed by Mohammed Irfan Khan, an administrative member of the AIMIM social media team.

Action against AI video of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

It is alleged that certain social media accounts posted fabricated videos aimed at spreading misinformation, hurting sentiments, and creating disharmony.

Based on the complaint, the case has been registered under the applicable sections of the Information Technology Act, 2008, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Bill to regulate deepfakes tabled in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, a Private Member’s Bill seeking a clear legal framework for the regulation of deepfakes has been introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The Regulation of Deepfake Bill, introduced by Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde in the House on Friday, aims to protect citizens by mandating prior consent from individuals depicted in deepfake content.

The Bill also lists penalties for offenders creating or disseminating deepfake content with malicious intent.

