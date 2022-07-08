Case filed against Karnataka Hindu activist for his ‘terrorist’ remark

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 8th July 2022 1:16 pm IST
Kolar: The Karnataka Police have filed a case against a member of a Hindu organisation for making ‘terrorist’ remark against the Muslims, police said on Friday.

The case was lodged against State Coordinator of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike Keshavamurthy following a complaint by the President of Anjuman-E-Islamia Zameer Amad.

The complaint has stated that Keshavamurthy had given defamatory statements against Muslims.

Keshavamurthy had made these remarks in his speech during a protest organised to condemn the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan for supporting expelled BJP leader Nurpur Sharma’s statements on Prophet Mohammad.

The police have filed a case against Keshavamurthy under IPC Sections 153 (a) (wanton vilification or attacks on religion, race, place of birth etc), 153 (b) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion and religious beliefs). Further investigation is on.

