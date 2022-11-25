Case filed against Samantha in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha’s recent action thriller Yashoda has now landed in a legal soup. Reportedly, a doctor from city-based hospital has filed a defamation case against the movie makers and the actress for showing their clinic in a bad light.

For the unversed, the movie’s plot revolves around surrogacy, Samantha enrolls herself in Hyderabad’s EVA surrogacy clinic. The hospital resorts to illegal activities, according what was shown in the film. The petition reportedly claims that the makers have “misused the name and damaged the reputation of the hospital”.

According to media reports, the Hyderabad Civil court has ruled in favour of the hospital and the movie’s OTT release has now been stalled until December 19.

Directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, ‘Yashoda’ was released in theatres on November 11 in multiple languages. It has been minting good numbers at the box office. Yashoda was produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.