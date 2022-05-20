Case filed against Shah Rukh Khan and 3 other actors

Mumbai: Promotion of gutka and tobacco by celebrities has become a centre of discussion among netizens lately. Recently, social media users called out Akshay Kumar for endorsing a pan masala brand. The actor released an official statement and apologised to his fans after facing severe backlash.

And now, as per latest reports, a case has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan and three other Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn for “misusing their popularity for promoting gutka”. The case has been registered under the sections 467, 468, 439 and 120B. The alloted hearing date for the case is May 27, say reports.

Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated for Vimal Pan Masala ad in March this year. Ajay has been endorsing the brand for many years now.

It can be recalled that in 2021, Amitabh Bachchan had ended his contract with a a chewing tobacco brand.

Last month, Akshay too shared a statement and said that he won’t endorsing any such brand from now. His Instagram post read, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”