Case filed against X user for post against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police have registered a criminal case against a social media user for allegedly posting offensive and morphed content targeting Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The case follows a formal complaint lodged on Tuesday by Kailash Sajjan, state secretary of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) social media department.

According to the complaint, an account on X (formerly Twitter) with the handle “DigtvTelugu” posted an edited image portraying chief minister Revanth Reddy in an “objectionable” manner.

The post also included other Congress leaders, such as Fahim Qureshi, chairman of the Telangana Food and Supplies Corporation, accompanied by captions mocking the political figures.

Sajjan described the content as “fake, morphed, vulgar, abusive and derogatory,” and alleged that it was shared with “malicious intent to defame the CM and the Congress party.”

He further claimed that the account holder is a “habitual troublemaker” aiming to incite public hatred against the government.

Based on the complaint, the cyber crime police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 353(2) (statements conducive to public mischief), and 336(4) (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials stated they would be writing to X to obtain details about the individual who uploaded the content.